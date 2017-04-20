Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Congresswoman Rosen Hosting Budget Workshop

April 20, 2017 1:16 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: Build The Budget Workshop, Concord Coalitiion, Congresswoman Jacky Rosen (NV-03), Eventbrite.com, Henderson Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, Politics

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Among her Nevada stops this week, Congresswoman Jacky Rosen is hosting a “Build The Budget Workshop” in Las Vegas Thursday evening.

The event will be at the Henderson Convention Center, located at 200 S. Water Street. It’s from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Congresswoman Rosen billed the workshop as an interactive event with constituents to help inform them on the intricacies behind the federal budgeting process.

People who attend will have the chance to engage in a workshop with professional budget analysts from the bipartisan Concord Coalition.  That’s a political advocacy group in the United States, formed in 1992. A bipartisan organization, it was founded by U.S. Senator Warren Rudman.

Attendees will also work in groups to discuss and formulate budget solutions together.

Congresswoman Rosen said only 150 people will be allowed to attend.

