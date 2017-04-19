Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cortez Masto Answers Questions At Downtown Event

April 19, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas City Hall, Nevada, Politics, President Donald Trump, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Nevada’s first ever Hispanic female senator made a stop back in the Silver State.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto faced a number of questions from people at a town hall meeting. The freshman Democrat spoke to about 450-residents at Las Vegas City Hall Tuesday night, denouncing President Donald Trump’s proposed budget cuts. Cortez Masto said they would affect agencies that benefit the community.

The senator also expressed support for organized labor and legalizing recreational marijuana in Nevada. She also urged supporters to make their voices heard in the 2018 midterm elections.

