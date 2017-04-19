Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Rep. Titus: Immigration Orders Hurt Nevada Tourism

April 19, 2017 8:49 AM
Filed Under: Dina Titus, Donald Trump, immigration enforcement, Las Vegas news, Nevada news

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Dina Titus is calling the president’s executive orders aimed at stricter immigration enforcement xenophobic policies that have hurt tourism in Las Vegas.

The third-term Democratic congresswoman also criticized President Donald Trump’s foreign policy reversals during a Tuesday address at the Nevada Legislature.

Titus hailed the state’s Democratic majority’s work this session to boost solar energy credits and support financial literacy programs.

She noted Democratic state Sen. Tick Segerblom’s legislation to protect Nevada’s marijuana industry, saying “I’m counting on you — puff, puff, pass that bill.”

She also said wounds left by the 2016 election have not yet healed and called for legislators to “suck it up, hold hands and work together.”

Like other congressional members, she commended Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval for expanding the state’s Medicaid program.

