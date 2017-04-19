Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Jury Back at Work in Bundy Ranch Standoff Trial

April 19, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: Cliven Bundy, federal trial, Las Vegas news, ranch standoff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury is back at work deliberating in the trial of six men who brought assault-style weapons to a confrontation that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy’s ranch in April 2014.

Jurors began deliberations Thursday afternoon and were off Friday before spending all day Monday and Tuesday going over two months of evidence and testimony.

Six defendants face 10 charges each, including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, extortion, obstruction, weapon violations and conspiracy.

Each could face more than 50 years in prison if he’s found guilty of crimes of violence.

No shots were fired before the federal Bureau of Land Management abandoned the roundup and withdrew.

The standoff near Bunkerville was seen as a victory for states’ rights advocates against the federal land policies.

