How Dangerous Air Bags Can Find Their Way Into Used Cars

This picture taken on November 23, 2014 shows Japanese auto parts maker Takata's logo being displayed at an event in Yokohama, suburban Tokyo. Toyota said on November 27 the company is expanding a recall of cars with airbags made by auto parts maker Takata which have been linked to driver deaths. The world's biggest automaker said it would recall some 57,000 vehicles globally -- about 40,000 units in Japan and some 17,000 overseas -- while subsidiary Daihatsu would recall about 27,500 vehicles in Japan.Some 16 million vehicles from nearly a dozen automakers worldwide, also including Honda, BMW, Ford and General Motors, have been recalled over the problem. AFP PHOTO / Toru YAMANAKA (Photo credit should read TORU YAMANAKA/AFP/Getty Images)

