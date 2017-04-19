1 Dead, 1 Injured, Suspect Sought in Vegas Stabbing Spree

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police were looking for a person of interest in connection with at least two of three stabbings that left one person dead and least one other injured during a 90 minute window at a store and outside a restaurant east of downtown Las Vegas Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Investigators were searching for Richi Briones as a suspect in two, or possible all three stabbings that happened between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Officer Laura Meltzer said they believe Briones, 32, was involved in the stabbing of one victim near a restaurant on the 4400 block of East Charleston around 10:15 a.m. Just over 30 minutes later, another man was fatally injured during a stabbing at a convenience store nearby on the 500 block of North Lamb Boulevard. Both attacks followed an initial attack that occurred at another convenience store on the 4300 block of Stewart Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Police said Briones was last seen driving south from the area of Lamb and Bonanza Road in a tan Toyota minivan with extensive damage. He is considered armed and dangerous.