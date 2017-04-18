Vegas School Custodian Charged in Student Contact Case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prosecutor says more charges may be filed against a Las Vegas middle school custodian arrested during the weekend on charges of unlawful contact with a minor.
A judge on Tuesday ordered Jesus Antonio Acosta held on house arrest if he posts $6,000 bail.
He wasn’t asked during his initial court appearance to enter a plea to three misdemeanor charges.
The 56-year-old Acosta is the 11th Clark County School District employee arrested since last July on allegations of improper behavior or sex with students. He’s now on unpaid leave.
That compares with 10 arrests made in each of the two previous school years.
Prosecutor Frank LoGrippo told the judge Acosta is accused of touching, hugging, kissing and giving money to three students.
The judge set a May 2 preliminary hearing.