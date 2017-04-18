Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas School Custodian Charged in Student Contact Case

April 18, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: clark county school district, custodian arrested, Jesus Antonio Acosta, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prosecutor says more charges may be filed against a Las Vegas middle school custodian arrested during the weekend on charges of unlawful contact with a minor.

A judge on Tuesday ordered Jesus Antonio Acosta held on house arrest if he posts $6,000 bail.

He wasn’t asked during his initial court appearance to enter a plea to three misdemeanor charges.

The 56-year-old Acosta is the 11th Clark County School District employee arrested since last July on allegations of improper behavior or sex with students. He’s now on unpaid leave.

That compares with 10 arrests made in each of the two previous school years.

Prosecutor Frank LoGrippo told the judge Acosta is accused of touching, hugging, kissing and giving money to three students.

The judge set a May 2 preliminary hearing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia