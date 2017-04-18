State Senate Approves 50 Measures In One Day

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – It can be good or bad. You can call it hardworking, or pushing agendas through as fast as possible. Whatever your take, members of the Nevada State Legislature were busy Monday.
The state Senate approved 50 bills, sending them to the Assembly.
One bill would allow transportation commissions in Clark and Washoe counties to plan high-technology projects. Another bill would expand Nevada’s brew pub business.
School district officials in Las Vegas and Reno would conduct weight and height exams on some students to fight obesity. A proposed constitutional amendment would expand crime victims’ rights.
Fans of the Vegas Golden Knights would be able to purchase a special license plate to honor the new NHL expansion team. Nevada mayors would have the right to perform marriages, bu won’t be able to accept money for the ceremony.