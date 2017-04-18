Sentencing Reset for Vegas Man in Threat to Obama, FBI Agent

A suspected member of Iraq's Naqshbandi group sits handcuffed at a press conference following their arrest in Baghdad on January 3, 2012. Iraq's interior ministry held a security briefing to present the confessions of 21 men accused of being involved in attacks across the country and belonging to the Naqshbandi group backed by Izzat al-Duri, executed dictator Saddam Hussein's number two who is still on the run. AFP PHOTO/AHMAD AL-RUBAYE (Photo credit should read AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images)

File photo of a person in handcuffs. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images)