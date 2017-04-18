Sentencing Reset for Vegas Man in Threat to Obama, FBI Agent

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sentencing has been postponed for a 57-year-old Las Vegas man who pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening President Barack Obama and other government officials, and urging others to join him.
Tyrone Paul Ponthieux had been due for sentencing Tuesday after admitting last year he posted Facebook threats against the president’s life in November 2014 and verbally threatened officials and an FBI case agent in September 2015.
A court official says the new date is Aug. 1.
Ponthieux has been detained at home with electronic monitoring pending sentencing.
He faces 15 years and $500,000 in fines, but defense attorney Bill Gamage says he’ll seek credit for time served and supervised release instead of prison.
Ponthieux surrendered two handguns, four rifles and a shotgun following his arrest in June 2015.