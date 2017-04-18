Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Senate Signs Permission Slip for Las Vegas Light Rail

April 18, 2017 8:45 AM
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada senators are green-lighting a bill that would provide the permission necessary to build high-capacity systems of transportation in Las Vegas.

Senate Bill 149 would lay the groundwork to implement a multi-billion-dollar light rail plan being considered to link McCarran International Airport with the Las Vegas Strip.

For two years, members of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada have been drawing blueprints for the light rail as well as makeovers for pedestrian walkways.

They’re also considering transit options to connect residential neighborhoods, college campuses, Sunrise Hospital and shopping hubs.

The bill would give local officials new authority to seek tax hikes or federal grants to finance developments and explore the use of self-driving cars.

State senators voted 20-1 on Monday to pass it to the Assembly.

