Loose Bull Runs Amok in North Las Vegas

April 18, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: bull loose, Las Vegas news, North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A loose bull took a stroll around northern Las Vegas on Easter after wandering away from its home.

Reports say the bull had been causing a ruckus around town before somebody was able to tie it to a stop sign until authorities arrived.

Police say the bull was taken into custody without incident.

Videos show a man on a horse helping animal control officers wrangle the bull into a trailer.

No injuries were reported.

The owner of the bull was cited by North Las Vegas Animal Control for livestock at large.

