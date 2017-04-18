Loose Bull Runs Amok in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A loose bull took a stroll around northern Las Vegas on Easter after wandering away from its home.
Reports say the bull had been causing a ruckus around town before somebody was able to tie it to a stop sign until authorities arrived.
Police say the bull was taken into custody without incident.
Videos show a man on a horse helping animal control officers wrangle the bull into a trailer.
No injuries were reported.
The owner of the bull was cited by North Las Vegas Animal Control for livestock at large.