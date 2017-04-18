Las Vegas Fire Captain Held in Child Sex Trafficking Case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a veteran Las Vegas fire captain is facing lewdness with a child, statutory sexual seduction and child prostitution charges after he was arrested in a child sex trafficking investigation.
Records showed Tuesday that 46-year-old Richard O. Loughry was jailed without bail pending an initial court appearance.
Police Officer Laura Meltzer says Loughry was arrested late Monday after members of a regional human trafficking task force served warrants in a child prostitution case. Details weren’t immediately made public.
City spokesman David Riggleman tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Loughry has been a Las Vegas firefighter for almost 20 years.
Riggleman didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Loughry was on paid or unpaid leave, or if he has a lawyer.
