House Fire Burns Backyard; 3 Escape Unhurt

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Three men a their dog escaped uninjured after a fire broke out in the backyard of their Las Vegas home before spreading to the house itself, according to authorities.

The blaze broke out at the single-story home on the 2800 block of Trona Street just before 11 p.m. Monday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

According to the residents, the three men inside were asleep when they were awoken to someone banging on the front door, screaming that the house was on fire, Szymanski said.

The men said the backyard of the home was on fire and flames were extending to the back of the house. Attempts to put out the fire with a garden hose failed and the three men escaped through the front door unhurt along with their dog.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews arrived to find flames burning in the home’s attic area as well as the backyard. They were able to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation. The three residents were receiving assistance finding new accommodations. There was no official estimate on the extent of the damage to the home, Szymanski said.