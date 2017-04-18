Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Henderson Police Target Pedestrian Safety

April 18, 2017 2:21 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: Driving, Henderson, Henderson Police, Pedestrians, Safety, southern nevada

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Southern Nevada is a tourist area where people walk a lot.

So it’s not a huge surprise when local authorities deal with multiple accidents involving cars and pedestrians. However, the alarming number of people killed while walking throughout the Las Vegas-Henderson area is prompting increased attention and accelerated action.

In an effort to keep roads in Henderson safe, Henderson police will be looking for drivers who aren’t paying attention to pedestrians in cross-walks and pedestrians not crossing streets safely or illegally.

There are a lot of people in Henderson and surrounding cities who travel by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, scooter or car.

Henderson Police are joined by other area police officers for this enforcement effort that began April 16 and continues until April 30. Officers will target intersections with clearly marked cross-walks using saturation patrols.

In Nevada, 80 pedestrians died in accidents involving motor vehicles in 2016, according to Nevada Department of Public Safety.

More from Fred Halstied
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia