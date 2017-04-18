Henderson Police Target Pedestrian Safety

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Southern Nevada is a tourist area where people walk a lot.
So it’s not a huge surprise when local authorities deal with multiple accidents involving cars and pedestrians. However, the alarming number of people killed while walking throughout the Las Vegas-Henderson area is prompting increased attention and accelerated action.
In an effort to keep roads in Henderson safe, Henderson police will be looking for drivers who aren’t paying attention to pedestrians in cross-walks and pedestrians not crossing streets safely or illegally.
There are a lot of people in Henderson and surrounding cities who travel by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, scooter or car.
Henderson Police are joined by other area police officers for this enforcement effort that began April 16 and continues until April 30. Officers will target intersections with clearly marked cross-walks using saturation patrols.
In Nevada, 80 pedestrians died in accidents involving motor vehicles in 2016, according to Nevada Department of Public Safety.