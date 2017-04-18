Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Desert Princess Loses Power, But Passengers Are Okay

April 18, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: boats, Desert Princess, Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center, Lake Mead Marina, Las Vegas Boat Harbor, National Park Service, Nevada Department of Wildlife, U.S. Coast Guard

BOULDER CITY, NV (KXNT) – It may not have been as stressful like say The Titanic, but for passengers on the Desert Princess at Lake Mead, there were some tense moments on Tuesday.

Park officials say around 12:30 p.m. the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center, or dispatch, received a radio distress call from the Desert Princess, reporting that the vessel had somehow lost power with 163 passengers on board.

The strong winds, which were gusting above 30 miles per hour, pushed the triple decker Mississippi-style paddle wheeler into slips at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor and Lake Mead Marina.

Crews with the National Park Service, Las Vegas Boat Harbor and Nevada Department of Wildlife responded. The vessel was pushed toward the breakwater where personnel were able to safely offload around 60 passengers into patio boats.

 

One crew member was injured and transported to a hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service and U.S. Coast Guard.

 

