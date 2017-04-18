Best Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In Las Vegas

By Heather Landon Earth Day is a day where everyone makes their pledges to do their part to save the Earth. Many gather for fun celebrations, while others focus on their recycling and green efforts. Start making your plans, because Earth Day this year is on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Not sure what to do, check out the fun events and activities you can do while in the Las Vegas area.

High In The Sky Expo And Festival

The LINQ

3545 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 642-2628

www.eventbrite.com The LINQ3545 S. Las Vegas Blvd.Las Vegas, NV 89109(702) 642-2628 Date: Friday, April 21, 2017 through Sunday, April 23, 2017 When you look at the Las Vegas silhouette from a distance you cannot miss the High Roller. This attraction is located at the LINQ and offers a fantastic view of the Strip and is surrounded by a lot of shopping and dining options. This Earth Day weekend, the LINQ and the High Roller will be the home for a two-day party, High in the Sky Expo and Festival. This indoor and outdoor festival will bring everyone from medical marijuana consumers to recreational connoisseurs and music fanatics to comedy lovers together. The High in the Sky Expo and Festival is planned for April 21-22, 2017 and is for ages 21 and older only.

GreenFest 2017

Downtown Summerlin

1980 Festival Plaza Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89135

(702) 832-1000

www.GreenfestLV.com Downtown Summerlin1980 Festival Plaza DriveLas Vegas, NV 89135(702) 832-1000 Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s annual GreenFest Las Vegas will be held in Downtown Summerlin and is a one of the top places to celebrate Earth Day in 2017. This free event is open to the public and will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2107 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event will be held in conjunction with Downtown Summerlin’s Wellness Festival and Tour de’ Summerlin, offering you plenty of things to do in one convenient location. All festivities will include environmental topics, live entertainment, showcases, exhibits and activities.

Wetlands Walkers: The Year Of The Osprey

Clark County Wetlands Park

7050 Wetlands Park Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89122

(702) 455-7522

Gather up your friends and family for a day of exploring the Clark County Wetlands Park. This self-guided tour can be enjoyed on your own time and together you can all walk to meet the current "Wetlands Walkers" challenge. The challenge for the Year of the Osprey is for all Wetlands Walkers to collectively walk the distance Osprey migrate through the Wetlands Park. To participate in this challenge for Earth Day, visit the Nature Center at the largest park in the Clark County park system and start tracking your mileage. The park is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.

Botanical Garden Guided Walk

Springs Preserve

333 S. Valley View Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89107

(702) 822-7700

www.springspreserve.com Springs Preserve333 S. Valley View Blvd.Las Vegas, NV 89107(702) 822-7700 Celebrate Earth Day by enjoying a guided tour through the beautiful Botanical Garden at the Springs Preserve. The trained nature guide will take you through the garden showing you the different plants and flowers. You are sure to see and learn something new. Guided walks are offered every Saturday and Sunday at the Springs Preserve at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Walk are free with general admission to the preserve.