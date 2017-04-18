Bail Hearing for Ex-Tahoe Ski Teacher on Child Porn Charges

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The lawyer for a former Lake Tahoe ski school instructor facing federal child pornography charges says he poses no threat to the public and should be released from jail on house arrest pending his trial.
Federal prosecutors say in court documents filed before a detention hearing scheduled in Reno Tuesday afternoon that 26-year-old Stephan DeGraffenreid of Gardnerville should remain in jail without bail.
DeGraffenreid pleaded not guilty on April 6 after he was arrested on charges including sexual exploitation of a minor. He’s accused of photographing young children in a bathroom at a daycare center in rural Douglas County.
His lawyer, David Houston, says that contrary to the prosecutors’ claims, DeGraffenreid is not a pedophile or dangerous predator. He says DeGraffenreid took the photos from outside an open bathroom door and never touched any of the children.