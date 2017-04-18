Badge On Board Program Continues To Curb Fatalities

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you ask The Nevada Department of Public Safety, it’s a big problem — how to safely and legally drive around commercial motor vehicles. In 2016, fatalities in such accidents increased.

Following a successful education event on March 1, the Nevada Department of Public Safety continued with its Badge on Board program this week, educating drivers on how to safely and legally get around those pesky commercial motor vehicles.

Nevada Highway Patrol will be out in force April 19 and 20, citing commercial and passenger vehicles for unsafe driving behaviors.

“Our goal is not writing tickets, it’s keeping everyone safe on our roadways,” said Lt. Roy Baughman of the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP). “Failing to yield, unsafe lane changes, speeding and driving in a truck driver’s blind spot is not just illegal, it can kill you.”

On March 1, law enforcement participated with media in a ride along in commercial motor vehicles to experience the real-world view from the seat of a semi truck movements of motorists. The purpose of the ride along was to educate, through media and social media, the daily driving behaviors taking place on the roadways and off safe driving guidelines.

According to NHP, some safe driving behaviors around large trucks and buses include:

-Allow at least five to seven seconds between you and the large vehicle in front of you. It takes 500 ft. for a fully loaded semi-truck going 65 mph to come to a stop.

-To safely pass a commercial vehicle, remember unless you see “two lights in the mirro or steer clear.”

-Stay out of blind spots. If you can’t see the truck or bus side mirrors the driver can’t see you.

-Always buckle up.

For more information go to BadgeOnBoard.com.