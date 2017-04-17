Some Former Nevada College Students Can Get Loans Cancelled

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s the kind of news that parents of college students and college students would usually want to hear, although under the circumstances, it comes as small consolation for former Nevada students at now-defunct Corinthian College campuses.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, along with attorneys general from 43 other states and the District of Columbia, announced that former Corinthian College students are eligible for federal student loan cancellation. If a student’s federal loan is cancelled, the student doesn’t have to make any more payments on the loan, and any payments already made will be refunded.

Schools operated by Corinthian Colleges, Inc included: Everest Institute, Everest College, Everest University, Heald College and Wyotech.

“About 1,300 Nevadans who have not already applied can expect a letter from my office in the next couple of weeks explaining their eligibility for federal student loan cancellation,” said Laxalt. “My Bureau of Consumer Protection will continue to fight for students who fall victim to institutions that misrepresent themselves, in an effort to help make Nevadan’s aware of their rights and options,” said Laxalt.

After intense scrutiny by various government entities, for-profit Corinthian Colleges abruptly ceased operations in 2015, transferring some of its campuses to a non-profit institution called Zenith Educuation Group. The U.S. Department of Education then found that while it was operating, Corinthian Colleges made widespread misrepresentations between 2010 and 2014 about post-graduation employment rates at its Everest College campus in Henderson, Nevada, and elsewhere across the nation.

Laxalt office said the letter that will be sent out explain the relief available to eligible students, and will contain an enclosed application that must be filed with the U.S. Department of Education. Lists of the affected campuses, programs and dates of enrollment are available at https://www.StudentAid.gov/ev-wy-findings. You can also go to https://www.StudentAir.gov/heald-findings.

Students who first enrolled in the identifed campuses and programs during the specified time periods are eligible for streamlined discharge of their federal student loans.