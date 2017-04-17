Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Revenues Could Reach 50 Million In 2018

April 17, 2017 12:36 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: Chairman Steve Hill, Las Vegas, Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board, Oakland Raiders, Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – More news about the stadium that hasn’t been built yet. Projections, graphs, charts and hope are going into how much money could be made when the Oakland Raiders finally get to Las Vegas.

The Raiders will play the upcoming season in Oakland.

Room tax revenues from Vegas’ new Raiders stadium could reach the $50-million dollar mark in 2018. A proposed budge will be presented to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board at Thursday’s meeting.

The increased room tax would cover about $750-million dollars of the domed venue’s nearly two-billion dollar cost, with the Raiders and other sources making up the difference.

The stadium board will also take up negotiations on the Raiders’ lease. Chairman Steve Hill says it’s about 75 percent complete, and the remaining issues could be resoved by next month. The Raiders are scheduled to move from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020.

More from Fred Halstied
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia