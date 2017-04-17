Revenues Could Reach 50 Million In 2018

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – More news about the stadium that hasn’t been built yet. Projections, graphs, charts and hope are going into how much money could be made when the Oakland Raiders finally get to Las Vegas.
The Raiders will play the upcoming season in Oakland.
Room tax revenues from Vegas’ new Raiders stadium could reach the $50-million dollar mark in 2018. A proposed budge will be presented to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board at Thursday’s meeting.
The increased room tax would cover about $750-million dollars of the domed venue’s nearly two-billion dollar cost, with the Raiders and other sources making up the difference.
The stadium board will also take up negotiations on the Raiders’ lease. Chairman Steve Hill says it’s about 75 percent complete, and the remaining issues could be resoved by next month. The Raiders are scheduled to move from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020.