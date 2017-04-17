Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Senator, Congressman Facing Combative Town Hall Crowd

April 17, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Dean Heller, Mark Amodei, Nevada news, Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Town Hall

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican U.S. senator and congressman are facing a big and sometimes combative town hall crowd critical of recent federal action on health care, abortion rights and environmental protection.

Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Mark Amodei were met Monday with chants of “yes-or-no” from more than 600 people at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Some in the crowd accuse Heller and Amodei of being evasive and not answering constituents’ questions.

Heller says he’s a conservative and won’t apologize for his belief in low taxes and small government.

He says both he and Amodei opposed the push by Republicans and the Trump administration to repeal the Affordable Care Act before it was pulled without a vote in the House.

Heller also says he believes federal funds should not be spent on abortions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia