Nevada Senator, Congressman Facing Combative Town Hall Crowd

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican U.S. senator and congressman are facing a big and sometimes combative town hall crowd critical of recent federal action on health care, abortion rights and environmental protection.
Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Mark Amodei were met Monday with chants of “yes-or-no” from more than 600 people at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.
Some in the crowd accuse Heller and Amodei of being evasive and not answering constituents’ questions.
Heller says he’s a conservative and won’t apologize for his belief in low taxes and small government.
He says both he and Amodei opposed the push by Republicans and the Trump administration to repeal the Affordable Care Act before it was pulled without a vote in the House.
Heller also says he believes federal funds should not be spent on abortions.