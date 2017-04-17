Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Jury Deliberating in Bundy Ranch Standoff Case

April 17, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: Cliven Bundy, federal trial, Las Vegas news, Nevada news, ranch standoff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury in Nevada is deliberating the fate of six men accused of wielding assault-style rifles during cattleman Cliven Bundy’s dispute with federal agents three years ago.

The panel of eight women and four men returns to work Monday, after getting the case Thursday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

Each defendant faces 10 charges including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, obstruction, extortion, weapon violations and conspiracy.

Each could face more than 50 years in prison if he’s found guilty of crimes of violence, and more than 100 years on all charges.

Prosecutors cast the standoff as a crime of violence that stopped agents from carrying out lawful court orders to impound Bundy cattle.

Defense attorneys say their clients exercised constitutional rights to protest and bear arms.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia