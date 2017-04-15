KLAS Photographer Arrested at Trump Hotel Tax Day Rally

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A journalist was arrested at a Tax Day protest at President Donald Trump’s signature Las Vegas hotel.

Las Vegas police Lt. Grant Rogers said Saturday that KLAS-TV broadcast photojournalist Neb Solomon was cited for trespassing and obstructing.

Rogers said the afternoon protest at the Trump International Hotel near the Strip was attended by about 250 people. It was largely peaceful with no injuries reported.

KLAS Vice President and General Manager Lisa Howfield said Solomon was covering the protest for the CBS affiliate at the time.

“We’re going to let due process take place here,” Howfield said. “There were a lot of people out there. I’m not exactly sure why our reporter was arrested.”

Howfield said Solomon was taken away from the scene in a police patrol car.

“I haven’t had a chance to speak to him yet. From what I’ve seen and what I’ve been told, this just seems to be a misunderstanding of public property,” Howfield said.

Protest organizer Laura Martin says at least three other people were detained by police but released. She said she saw Solomon talking to officers before he was handcuffed.

“The officers were trying to pick up his camera and trying to tell him to move,” Martin said.

Las Vegas is among 150 cities where protests, rallies and marches are being held to call on the president to release his tax returns.

At least 13 people were also arrested Saturday in Berkeley, California, after clashes between Trump opponents and supporters holding unrelated rallies in a downtown park.

Trump was the first major-party nominee in more than 40 years not to release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said that voters don’t care.