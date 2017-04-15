Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Golden Nugget Hotel-Casino Fire Damages Entrance

April 15, 2017 6:31 PM
Filed Under: Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino, hotel fire, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say no one was hurt in a small fire at an entrance to the Golden Nugget hotel-casino.

The Las Vegas fire department says the employee entrance awning caught fire at the far southwestern area of the downtown property.

The fire happened about 8:45 p.m. Friday and was put out by the time emergency crews arrived.

Firefighters helped the casino maintenance workers clear the smoke that had filtered into the hallway area.

The fire and damage was confined to the awning itself. Officials haven’t said what the damage estimate is but that it will amount to the cost of a new awning.

The guest entrances weren’t affected. Casino and hotel operations were quickly returned to normal.
A casino representative couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Authorities are investigating the cause.

