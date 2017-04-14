Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Seeks To Intervene In Yucca Mountain Case

April 14, 2017 11:41 AM
Filed Under: Adam Laxalt, Carson City, Governor Brian Sandoval, nevada attorney general, New Orleans, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, nuclear waste, Texas, yucca mountain

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – The debate, fight, argument, finger-pointing and everything else continues over what to do with Yucca Mountain.

Now, Nevada wants to get involved in a Texas lawsuit to restart the licensing process for Yucca Mountain. Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt has asked a federal appeals court in New Orleans to approve the Silver State as a third party in the case.

Texas wants the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to vote on whether to build the high-level nuclear repository outside Las Vegas.

Nevada’s congressional delegation is opposed to the Yucca Mountain project. So is Governor Brian Sandoval, who vows the state will, quote, “successfully defeat this dangerous and ill-conceived project at every opportunity and in any venue.”

 

