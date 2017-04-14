Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Woman, Pahrump Man Lose Combined 145 Pounds

April 14, 2017 1:29 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: Aliante Hotel, Donald White, Esther Ortega, Health, Las Vegas, Pahrump, State Recognition Days, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, TOPS, Weight Loss

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you’re looking to shed pesky pounds and inches and you’re still having trouble losing weight, there’s still hope.

Recently, a woman from Las Vegas and a man from Pahrump lost weight through a non-profit organization called TOPS, which stands for Take Off Pounds Sensibly.

Esther Ortega of Las Vegas, who lost 65 pounds, and Donald White of Pahrump, lost 80 pounds. They were announced as the 2016 Nevada Queeen and King at “The Season of TOPS” State Recognition Days event. It was held at the Aliante Hotel and Casino, on April 5-7, in North Las Vegas.

“We are so gratified by our TOPS members’ amazing weight-loss accomplishments,” said Barbara Cady, TOPS President. “Commemorating their life-changing achievements is an essential component of TOPS’ winning formula, whether losing weight or maintaining goals,” she said.

TOPS offers a personal approach to weight loss and overall wellness. Consistent group support, health education, and recognition are all key components to successful weight management.

Visitors are welcome to attend their first TOPS meeting for free. Membership is affordable at just $32 per year in the United States and $48 per year in Canada, plus chapter fees.

To find a local chapter go to http://www.tops.org, or you can call 1-800-932-8677.

More from Fred Halstied
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia