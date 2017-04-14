Cash Reward Offered After Swan Is Shot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An animal rights group is offering a cash reward to anybody who has information about a swan shot by an arrow in Las Vegas.
Police responded to calls Monday about a swan that had been shot by an arrow in its hindquarters.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have offered a $5,000 reward to anybody with information about the incident.
The bird had been found northwest of Las Vegas, where it was then taken to receive medical treatment.
Officials decided it was best to euthanize the swan due to the severity of its injuries.
Officers say they have no leads because of limited surveillance in the area.
