Sports Bettor Accused Of Using Phony Social Security Numbers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal authorities are accusing a sports bettor who has won millions from Las Vegas casinos of misusing Social Security numbers to open player accounts at area sports books and casinos.
A federal indictment filed Tuesday charges David Oancea with misusing of a Social Security number and causing a domestic institution to file false reports.
Authorities say Oancea, known as “Vegas Dave,” used Social Security numbers that were not his.
Authorities say casinos and sports books filed false currency transaction reports when Oancea placed bets or collected winnings of more than $10,000 using the phony numbers.
Oancea’s court record does not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
