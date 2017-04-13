Reward Bring Offered For Help In Nabbing Swan Shooter

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – We may think animals are just that… animals. But for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, harming any animal is no laughing matter.
That’s why the organization is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of someone who recently hurt a swan in the Vegas Valley.
On Monday, April 10, a swan in Desert Shores was found with an arrow shot through his hindquarters. He was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic, but had to be euthanized because of the severity of his injuries.
Local law enforcement hasn’t made any arrest in this case.
“Not only was this swan left in agony and terror after being impaled by an arrow, now his mate and babies are also left to fend for themselves,” said PETA Senior Director Stephanie Bell. “PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that whomever shot this swan can be held responsible and stopped from hurting anyone else,” Bell said.
Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Robert Sigal of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3307.