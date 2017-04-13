Police: Woman Stabs Boyfriend to Death in Vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A woman could face charges after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death during an argument inside a vehicle Wednesday evening, according to authorities.
The fight happened near U.S. 95 and Valley View Boulevard just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
According to investigators, the couple got into a fight inside the vehicle, which ended when the woman stabbed the man. She drove the vehicle to the nearby University Medical Center, where the victim was immediately treated, but died a short time later. The name of the victim was not immediately released pending family notification.
Hospital security personnel detained the woman while LVMPD responded the call.
Based on evidence at the scene and statements gathered from witnesses, detectives did not arrest the woman. The case was being forwarded to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for review.