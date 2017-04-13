Metro Says A Man Is Shot During Home Invasion

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – When it’s all said and done, it may be a case of self defense. Metro police are still investigating an early Thursday morning shooting. Authorities said a homeowner shot and killed an intruder.
Around 12:56 a.m. Thursday monring, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 3600 block of East Sahara to investigate reports of a shooting. Responding officers found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Officers also contacted the person who lived there, who also remained at the scene for police to arrive.
The initial investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated the resident was at his apartment when the front door was forced open by an unidentified man with a gun. Police said the resident retrieved his gun and shot the suspect.
This is the 46th homicide investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) IN 2017.
The identity of the dead man and cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroners’s Office. So far no arrest have been made.
When the investigation wraps up, the findings will be submitted to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for review.