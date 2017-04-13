Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

I-15 Reopens After Massive Fuel Spill

April 13, 2017 12:07 PM
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Interstate 15 near Las Vegas has reopened following a major fuel spill.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the Thursday morning crash shut down the southbound lanes of the interstate near Lamb Boulevard for hours.

Authorities say a tanker truck carrying 2,7000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled about 700 gallons of it.

The spill was off the road but crews shut down the highway to clean it up.

Lanes reopened by about 10:30 a.m.

 

