Air Quality Advisory For Dust Through Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Living in the desert can have more pros than cons. Mild weather for most of the year, except in the Summer, but for the most part it’s not bad. However high winds can wreak havoc with many people’s allergies and those who have respiratory problems.

Thursday Clark County’s Department of Air Quality issued a dust advisory through Thursday evening, due to high winds in the area. Residents and local construction sites are advised of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust starting Thursday afternoon.

Airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter, which aggravates respiratory diseases. Under windy conditions people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children may fee better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physiclly active. That’s according to the U.S. Environmental Protection

Agency (EPA).

Clark County air quality officials will continue to monitor conditions and will post updates on the forecast page of the Department of Air Quality (DAQ) website at http://redrock.clarkcountynv.gov/forecast/. You can subscribe to free air quality forecasts and advisories via e-mail or text through the EnviroFlash service at http://www.enviroflash.org.

The EPA’s Air Quality index translates air quality data into colors to help people understand when they may experience health effects from air pollution.

Tips to limit exposure to dust include:

-Limit outdoor exertion on windy days with dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you’re likely to inhale.

-Keep windows and doors closed.

-Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

-Consider changing your indoor air filters if they’re dirty.

-To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

-Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.

-Ride off-road cars in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.