Storm Bringing More Snow to Sierra, High Winds in Vegas Thursday

April 12, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, Nevada news, Sierra, spring storm, weather

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A spring storm blowing in from the Pacific Ocean is expected to bring up to a foot of snow to the Sierra and strong, gusty winds to much of western, southern and central Nevada.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory through 11 a.m. Thursday for the Lake Tahoe area. Five to 10 inches of snow is expected above 7,000 feet with as much as 14 inches possible at higher elevations.

High winds are expected to churn up waves 2-to 4-feet high at Tahoe, with gusts up to 65 mph in wind-prone areas around Reno and Carson City.

In southern Nevada, a wind advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. Thursday for the Las Vegas area and parts of Nye, Lincoln and Esmerelda counties with sustained winds up to 35 mph and gusts to 65 mph.

