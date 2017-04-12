Officials: E-cigarette Battery Likely Cause of Small McCarran Airport Fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fire officials believe a passenger’s e-cigarette battery caused an explosion in his pocket at a Las Vegas airport.
Officials say Scott Hildreth of Florida was taken to the University Medical Center’s burn unit after an explosion in his left pants pocket on Sunday at the McCarran International Airport. He suffered severe burns on his leg and arm.
Hildreth says his e-cigarette and its two batteries were not damaged.
Clark County Fire Department is taking on the lead on the investigation. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu says it’s not uncommon for batteries to ignite under certain conditions.
Doctors say Hildreth may recover within six month.