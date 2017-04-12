Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Comedian Charlie Murphy, Brother Of Eddie, Dies At 57

April 12, 2017 2:30 PM By Fred Halstied
NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Murphy, older brother of Eddie Murphy and a comedy stand-up and performer in his own right, has died.

Murphy died Wednesday in New York of leukemia, according to his representative, Domenick Nati. He was 57.

He was perhaps best-known for his appearances on “Chappelle’s Show” on Comedy Central. He collaborated with writing his brother’s starring films “Norbert” and “Vampire in Brooklyn.” He voiced a role in the animated TV series that include “The Boondocks” and also appeared in the comedy series “Black Jesus.”

Murphy’s feature films include “Our Family Wedding,” ”King’s Ransom” and “CB4.”

He is credited with appearances to air later this year on the TV drama series “Power.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

