2 Injured After 27-Foot Vessel Catches Fire at Lake Mead

April 12, 2017 8:46 AM
Filed Under: boat fire, Callville Bay Marina, Lake Mead, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two people have been injured after a boat caught fire on a launch ramp at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The National Park Service says emergency responders arrived at the scene Tuesday to find a 27-foot vessel, a pickup truck and a trailer all in flames on the dock at the Callville Bay Marina.

The two people who suffered minor injuries declined medical care.

The fire damaged the courtesy dock near the ramp of the bay, which is being removed from the water for an assessment. The National Park Service says it will be replaced with a temporary dock while it gets repaired.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Boat rentals at the marina remain open.

