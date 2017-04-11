Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Work Could Begin Near Raiders Stadium Site In 2020

April 11, 2017 12:32 PM By Fred Halstied
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s a done deal on paper…officially official. The Oakland Raiders WILL be the Las Vegas Raiders…in a few years. Yet despite no team so far, no problem — road work for the new Las Vegas stadium site is expected to begin in less than three years.

The road work is supposed to ease congestion around the new Raiders stadium, and it could begin as early as 2020. That’s when the team is expected to relocated from Oakland to Las Vegas.

State transportation officials said several improvements are planned for the area of Interstate 15 and Russell Road, where the nearly $2 billion domed football stadium could be built.

The freeway work could take about three years.

The price tag is estimated at $200 million, and some members of the Regional Transportation Commission have suggested the Raiders help pay for some of the road work.

