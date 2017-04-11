Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Woman Arrested in Shooting Death of Brother During Argument

April 11, 2017 10:00 AM
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A woman has been arrested on a murder charge in the shooting death of her 63-year-old brother during an argument at their home in North Las Vegas.

Records show that 52-year-old Christie Reed was being held Tuesday at the Las Vegas city jail pending an initial court appearance at which she is expected to have a lawyer appointed to her case.

The Clark County coroner didn’t immediately identify her brother.

Police say he was found dead about 1:30 a.m. Monday after Reed summoned officers to the home on a cul-de-sac in a neighborhood near Ann Road and Allen Lane.

North Las Vegas police Officer Aaron Patty says the shooting stemmed from a domestic argument, but police haven’t said what the dispute was about.

