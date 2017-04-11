Woman Arrested in Shooting Death of Brother During Argument

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A woman has been arrested on a murder charge in the shooting death of her 63-year-old brother during an argument at their home in North Las Vegas.
Records show that 52-year-old Christie Reed was being held Tuesday at the Las Vegas city jail pending an initial court appearance at which she is expected to have a lawyer appointed to her case.
The Clark County coroner didn’t immediately identify her brother.
Police say he was found dead about 1:30 a.m. Monday after Reed summoned officers to the home on a cul-de-sac in a neighborhood near Ann Road and Allen Lane.
North Las Vegas police Officer Aaron Patty says the shooting stemmed from a domestic argument, but police haven’t said what the dispute was about.