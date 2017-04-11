Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Strip Getting eSports Arena with Nightclub Overhaul

April 11, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: esports, Las Vegas news, Luxor Hotel And Casino, mgm resorts international

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Strip is getting its first space dedicated for competitive gaming when the Luxor hotel-casino transforms its only nightclub space into a multi-level e-sports arena.

MGM Resorts International on Wednesday said work on the venue will begin in early June with the goal of opening in early 2018.

This will be the second e-sports arena in Sin City. The first one began hosting gamers in March in downtown Las Vegas.

The arenas are part of a trend that the casino industry hopes will attract the millennial crowd.

The arena at Luxor will occupy the space of the now-closed LAX nightclub. It will feature a competition stage, LED video wall, daily gaming stations, food and beverage options and a streaming and television-quality production studio.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia