Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Update: Escapee Found And Caught In Arizona

April 11, 2017 4:01 PM
Filed Under: Arizona, corrections, High State Desert State Prison, Jay Cantrell, Kingman, Las Vegas, Muri Stein Hospital, Nevada, Nevada Department of Corrections

LAS VEGAS  (AP) — A Nevada inmate escaped custody by jumping out a Las Vegas hospital window.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Brooke Keast with the Nevada Department of Corrections said that 51-year-old Jay Cantrell had been apprehended near Kingman, Arizona by local law enforcement there.

Cantrell was at Muri Stein Hospital before he escaped. Nevada Corrections Department spokesperson Brooke Keast says he had been in the hospital since March undergoing evaluations for an upcoming trial.

She says hospital security had been supervising Cantrell before he fled.

Cantrell was previously being held at High State Desert State Prison.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribut

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia