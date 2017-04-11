Update: Escapee Found And Caught In Arizona

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada inmate escaped custody by jumping out a Las Vegas hospital window.
Late Tuesday afternoon, the Brooke Keast with the Nevada Department of Corrections said that 51-year-old Jay Cantrell had been apprehended near Kingman, Arizona by local law enforcement there.
Cantrell was at Muri Stein Hospital before he escaped. Nevada Corrections Department spokesperson Brooke Keast says he had been in the hospital since March undergoing evaluations for an upcoming trial.
She says hospital security had been supervising Cantrell before he fled.
Cantrell was previously being held at High State Desert State Prison.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribut