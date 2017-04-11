Probe Of British Airways Jet Fire Points To Compressor Issue

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ongoing investigation into a British Airways jet that was damaged by fire during an aborted takeoff in Las Vegas in 2015 points to a failure in the engine compressor.
The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday made public several documents detailing its investigation of the fire that forced the evacuation of the Boeing 777.
The agency did not release a final report detailing the cause of the episode at McCarran International Airport. All 157 passengers and 13 crew members on board the plane survived.
Summaries of interviews with flight crew members and data from the flight recorder are among the files released.
Don Knutson is an aircraft accident investigator in Wichita, Kansas. He says the data show a part of the high-pressure engine compressor “came unglued,” caused serious damage and fluids ignited.
