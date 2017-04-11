Hearing Reset for Pig-Mask Suspect in Bellagio Jewelry Heist

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A preliminary hearing was reset to May 2 for a 20-year-old man arrested after allegedly wearing a pig mask in a smash-and-grab jewelry store burglary at a Las Vegas Strip resort.
Sebastian Gonzalez’s court-appointed lawyer, Robert O’Brien, said Tuesday he sought a postponement so he can conduct additional investigation.
Gonzalez told police he was brought from Mexico City to Las Vegas under threat that his family would be harmed unless he took part in the break-in early March 25 at the Tesorini store at the Bellagio.
Las Vegas police are still seeking three other male suspects who got away after a wild chase in the casino parking garage.
Gonzalez told police following his arrest that the getaway plan had been to board a bus to San Diego or Tijuana, Mexico.