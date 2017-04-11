Best Fish Sandwiches In Las Vegas

Eating fish has many benefits and fish sandwiches can make for a wonderful lunch combining taste, protein and vitamins. Whether shellfish or scales; these Las Vegas restaurants feature the lean, tasty delight in a combination of flavors, spices, sauces and cuts. Fish can be broiled, fried, boiled, grilled, filleted or even raw; with its unique tastes on either an artisan roll or whole wheat bun for a tasty sandwich.
Paris Las Vegas
3655 Las Vegas Blvd. S.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 331-5100
www.hexxlasvegas.com
Chef Matthew Piekarski’s Lobster Roll at HEXX Kitchen + Bar has been on the menu since its opening. The lobster roll remains a fan favorite at the Las Vegas Strip restaurant as one of the choices on its signature menu. The mouthwatering sandwich is made with fresh Maine lobster, celery leaves, crème fraîche and chervil all loaded onto a warm brioche. Enjoy a signature cocktail with the sandwich and shop for dessert afterwards at the attached attached retail store and café.
6800 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 804-4646
www.mainstreethub.com/hashhouseagogo
Hash House A Go Go serves an All Blue Crab Cake Sandwich made with homemade fresh crab cake topped with lemon and habanero aioli with chili mayo, fresh tomato, lettuce and sliced red onion, served on a fresh bun served with choice of crispy fries or a side salad with cucumber dressing. A Las Vegas favorite with three locations, it features farm fresh agriculture to serve southern comfort food in big portions along with a full bar as well as free parking. Visit the other two locations at Linq and the Plaza.
Paris Las Vegas
3655 Las Vegas Blvd. S.
Las Vegas, Nevada 89109
(702) 444-4500
www.beerpark.com
Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas, the Strip’s first rooftop bar and grill, features its which is prepared seared rare and topped ginger wasabi mayo, Asian slaw and fresh cilantro. This fish sandwich is partnered with house-made, Stella Artois Cidre pickles. Overlooking the Strip, the 10,000-square-foot deck includes outdoor grills and picnic tables with a full bar. Guests can also pair their meal with any of Beer Park’s100 beers with 36 on tap.
The Forum Shops at Caesars
3500 Las Vegas Blvd. S.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 732-7256
www.thepalm.com
The Palm Restaurant of Las Vegas has been serving Southern Nevada since 1993 and has recently updated it décor and menu. One fish sandwich on the menu is its Nova Scotia Lobster BLT Sandwich made with applewood-smoked bacon, baby arugula, oven-dried tomato and Goddess dressing served with sweet potato fries. A full bar is available and self-parking is free.
Michael Mina
MGM Grand
3799 Las Vegas Blvd South
Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 891-3922
www.michaelmina.net
Michael Mina’s Pub 1842 at MGM Grand features a Korean BBQ Salmon Sandwich made with cucumber Kimchi, ginger aioli, pickled fresnos and cilantro. Named for the year Pilsner beer was invented, Executive Chef Isaiah Utter has created a fun, innovative menu. The full bar offers libations, pilsners, ales, stouts and lagers. Cocktails include house-made infusions, barrel-aged cocktails and seasonal punches.
