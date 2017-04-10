Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: Woman Held After Brother Shot Dead in Argument

April 10, 2017 10:26 AM
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police say a woman is being questioned about a shooting that left her 63-year-old brother dead during an argument at a home in North Las Vegas.

Officer Aaron Patty says the 52-year-old woman summoned police about 1:30 a.m. Monday to the home on a cul-de-sac in a neighborhood near Ann Road and Allen Lane.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic argument, but Patty says they weren’t immediately sure what the dispute was about.

Patty says the sister was being questioned but wasn’t immediately arrested.

Neither she nor her brother was immediately identified.

