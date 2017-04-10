Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Sports Books Now Allowed to Take Bets on NFL Draft

April 10, 2017 3:45 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, NFL, NFL Draft, sports betting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Football fans who look forward every year to what players their favorite team selects at the NFL draft can now bet on the outcome in Nevada, but some sports books in Las Vegas expect the new wagering to draw little more attention than the last player picked.

William Hill, which operates more than 100 sports books, has begun taking money on some of the 17 proposition bets that Nevada gambling regulators have approved on the draft. Meanwhile, other sports books in Sin City, including the Westgate SuperBook, are still thinking about it.

Fans won’t get to bet on which player will be the No. 1 pick. The offerings are broader, including the number of players drafted from a particular college in the first round and in the entire draft.

