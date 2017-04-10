Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Sheriff: 2 From Washington Held After 2-County Chase

April 10, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, Sierra Turner, Sonny Bucsit, vehicle chase, Washington

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A sheriff’s spokesman in Nevada says two people from the Seattle area are jailed in Las Vegas on multiple charges after their arrests during the weekend following a two-county vehicle chase.

Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly said Monday that county sheriff’s deputies arrested 30-year-old Sonny Bucsit of Lynnwood, Washington, and 22-year-old Sierra Turner of Mountlake Terrace, Washington, before dawn Sunday in a white Ford Taurus on U.S. 95 near Indian Springs.

Bucsit was held on $7,000 bail pending arraignment in local court on drug possession and paraphernalia charges, eluding a peace officer, speeding and driving with an invalid license.

Turner was held on $29,000 bail on forgery, false identification, possession of credit cards without owners’ consent and drug paraphernalia counts.
They’re expected to have attorneys appointed in court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia