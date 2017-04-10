Nevada Sheriff: 2 From Washington Held After 2-County Chase

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A sheriff’s spokesman in Nevada says two people from the Seattle area are jailed in Las Vegas on multiple charges after their arrests during the weekend following a two-county vehicle chase.
Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly said Monday that county sheriff’s deputies arrested 30-year-old Sonny Bucsit of Lynnwood, Washington, and 22-year-old Sierra Turner of Mountlake Terrace, Washington, before dawn Sunday in a white Ford Taurus on U.S. 95 near Indian Springs.
Bucsit was held on $7,000 bail pending arraignment in local court on drug possession and paraphernalia charges, eluding a peace officer, speeding and driving with an invalid license.
Turner was held on $29,000 bail on forgery, false identification, possession of credit cards without owners’ consent and drug paraphernalia counts.
They’re expected to have attorneys appointed in court.