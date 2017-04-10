Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Nevada Right To Life

April 10, 2017 10:42 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: assisted suicide, Heidi Harris, nevada right to life

Dr. Brian Callister, a professor from the University of Nevada at Reno, joined Heidi today to talk about a bill proposed by the Nevada Assembly that resembles a law in Oregon, providing low cost assisted suicide.

Heidi suggests that if you want to kill yourself, then you can feel free to pay for it, but taxpayer money should not be used. She also said there are other factors that make this bill a problem for the residents of Nevada and could affect the rest of the country if this bill is passed. Audio below

