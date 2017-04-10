Fatal Vegas Police Crash Probed By North Las Vegas Force

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The crash investigation into the death of a pedestrian killed over the weekend after she was hit by a Las Vegas police patrol will be conducted by the neighboring North Las Vegas police department, officials said.
An autopsy of the unidentified woman will be conducted by the Clark County Coroner’s Office on Monday, said North Las Vegas police Officer Aaron Patty.
The woman was hit by the Ford Explorer police SUV shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday as she crossed a busy street near Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall. She died later at a hospital.
Authorities did not immediately disclose her name or identify the two officers in the patrol vehicle. They were not hurt.
The police vehicle was not responding to an emergency call when the accident happened, and the woman was not in a crosswalk, Patty said.
It was one of two fatal crashes in the same area that happened at about the same time.
In the other crash, Las Vegas police said a 49-year-old woman using a wheelchair was struck and killed by a Dodge pickup truck driven by a 63-year-old Las Vegas man.
Police did not immediately disclose whether the wheelchair was in a crosswalk.
Authorities had not identified the woman Monday because authorities were still trying to contact her relatives.