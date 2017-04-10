Convention Center To Get Tech Upgrades

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Instead of building a new one, local leaders decided to spend billions for upgrades to the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The center east of the Strip is about to undergo nearly $1.5 billion expansion, including a new exhibition hall and more meeting room space as well as new technology.
Name badges with computer chips will allow digital kiosks to provide information on trade show schedules, and could be used for unlimited rides on the Las Vegas Monorail, which stops at the center.
Funding for the convention center expansion will come from bonds and room tax increase. Work will be staggered through late 2022, allowing existing shows and conventions to continue without interruption.
The Las Vegas Convention Center, when finished, will have nearly 2 million square feet of exhibition space, second only to Chicago’s McCormick Place.